News Release: Greensboro Police Arrest Two in Homicide Investigation

Greensboro Police Arrest Two in Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2019) – The aggravated assault Police responded to on Gate City Blvd. is now being investigated as a homicide. On 10/12/2019, at approximately 3:04 a.m. Greensboro Police Officers responded to 3028 W. Gate City Blvd., where they located multiple victims who had just been struck by an SUV. Police officers rendered aid to the victims until EMS arrived.

One victim, identified as Zanelle S. Tucker, B/F, 30 years old, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Five additional victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Three victims are currently in critical condition with life threatening injuries, and two other victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, B/F, 28 years old, and Fana Anquette Felton, B/F, 27 years old, are each charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder and five counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

