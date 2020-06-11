News Release: Greensboro Police Arrest Suspect in International Civil Rights Center & Museum Vandalism

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336- 574-4002

Greensboro Police Arrest Suspect in International Civil Rights Center & Museum Vandalism

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2020) – On June 11, Greensboro Police arrested 18 year old Raul Alberto Ochoa, H/M of Thomasville, for the vandalism that occurred at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum on May 30. Ochoa was charged with Felony Inciting a Riot and Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property.

Ochoa was also served with warrants from High Point Police related to the May 31, incidents at the Walmart located at 2628 S Main Street in High Point. High Point Police charged Ochoa with Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Felony Inciting a Riot. Ochoa stole electronics as well as damaged property inside the location.

Ochoa was taken to the Guilford received a $6000 unsecured bond. Greensboro Police served the warrants for both the Greensboro Police and the High Point Police Department cases.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Link to surveillance video: www.dropbox.com/s/f9th12avyluikfx/ICRCM%20Video.mp4?dl=0

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.