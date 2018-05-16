News Release: Greensboro Police and Guilford College to Hold Symposium on Opioids

Greensboro Police and Guilford College to Hold Symposium on Opioids

GREENSBORO, NC (May 15, 2018) – Greensboro Police and Guilford College will hold a Community Symposium to discuss the impact of opioids in our community. The symposium will take place May 19, 2018 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the Sternberger Auditorium on the campus of Guilford College.

The free event will feature keynote speakers Dr. Imran Haq from Horizon Internal Medicine and Dr. Shawn Dalton-Bethea from Greensboro Rejuvenation as well as testimonies of individuals impacted by opioids.

From 1999 to 2016 more than 12,000 North Carolinians died from opioid-related overdoses, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. Since 1999 the number of drug poisoning deaths in North Carolina has increased by 440% according to data collected by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

“We want to address the opioid problem in our area with the multi-pronged approach necessary to really combat this epidemic in our area,” said Deputy Chief James Hinson. “We believe it is important to bring people together to discuss the issues related to opioids, and begin working towards solutions.

The event is free to the public and refreshments will be served.

