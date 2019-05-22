News Release: Greensboro Participating in LEED Grant Program for Sustainability

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Participating in LEED Grant Program for Sustainability

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2019) – The City of Greensboro has been selected as one of 15 US cities to receive a grant to participate in the US Green Building Council’s (USGBC) LEED for Cities and Communities Program<www.usgbc.org/articles/us-green-building-council-receives-500000-grant-bank-america-leed-cities-and-communities-pr>.

The grant provides the City $25,000 in financial assistance, educational resources, and technical support to become a LEED-certified city. To date, across USGBC’s programs, more than 90 cities and communities from around the globe are certified.

The LEED certification process will help the City track and verify performance on a wide variety of sustainability indicators including energy, water, transportation, education, health and more. LEED for Cities provides a consistent rating system and independently verified data analysis, allowing comparison with local, regional and global peer cities. Over the next six to eight months, USGBC staff will guide City staff in identifying, compiling relevant data to evaluate Greensboro’s current performance levels.

Participating in the LEED for Cities program helps Greensboro achieve the City Council’s intention to become a leading city in resilience, sustainability and energy independence, and to meet or exceed the goals of Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order Number 80, NC’s commitment to address climate change and transition to clean, renewable energy. Becoming LEED-certified will help the City become more fiscally sustainable and better serve the community. LEED for Cities will also provide access to valuable tools for implementing Greensboro’s new Comprehensive Plan<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/planning/planit-gso>.

The City will engage community stakeholders to assist in this process, including interested individuals, advocacy groups, faith communities, and academia. For more information about the LEED for Cities program, contact Jeff Sovich, senior planner with the City’s Planning Department, at 336-433-7264 or Jeffrey.Sovich@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Jeffrey.Sovich@greensboro-nc.gov>.

