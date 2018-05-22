News Release: Greensboro Parks and Recreation Hosts International Soccer Tournament June 29-July 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Hosts International Soccer Tournament June 29-July 1

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the second annual International Soccer Tournament June 29 to July 1 at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr. Registration is $200 per team and must be submitted in person to the Athletics Section at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St. The deadline to register is June 15.

The purpose of this tournament is to unite the Greensboro community and celebrate diversity and inclusion through a multicultural soccer tournament comprised of teams from around the world. There are divisions for men’s and women’s teams. Registration is limited in each division, and teams will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Teams are guaranteed three games.

For more information, please contact Athletics Superintendent Austin Homan at 336-412-5799 or austin.homan@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:austin.homan@greensboro-nc.gov>.

