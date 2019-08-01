News Release: Greensboro Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Aggie FanFest

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Kendrick Mayes
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4572
Greensboro Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Aggie FanFest
GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2019) – Parks and Recreation’s Special Event Office is now accepting applications from vendors that want to participate the 2019 NC A&T Aggie FanFest. The deadline to submit an application is 5 pm, Friday, September 13. Download the vendor application at www.greensboro-nc.gov/fanfest.
Aggie FanFest will take place October 25-27 at War Memorial Stadium, 510 Yanceyville St. FanFest is the largest City-managed special event, entertaining more than 50,000 people during NC A&T State University’s Homecoming weekend. The event will feature more than 100 vendors of art, crafts, food, and drink.
For more information, visit at www.greensboro-nc.gov/fanfest or the City Arts and Events office at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St, Suite 101.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.