News Release: Greensboro NCWorks Career Center Pausing Walk-In Services Due to COVID-19

Greensboro NCWorks Career Center Pausing Walk-In Services Due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, NC (January 11, 2022) – Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the NCWorks Career Centers, located at 2301 W. Meadowview Rd., is pausing walk-in service, but will provide remote services to the public from Wednesday, January 12 through Monday, January 17. Anyone requiring services during this time should call 336-297-9444.

