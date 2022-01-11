News Release: Greensboro NCWorks Career Center Pausing Walk-In Services Due to COVID-19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Danielle Harrison
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336- 373-3008
Greensboro NCWorks Career Center Pausing Walk-In Services Due to COVID-19
GREENSBORO, NC (January 11, 2022) – Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the NCWorks Career Centers, located at 2301 W. Meadowview Rd., is pausing walk-in service, but will provide remote services to the public from Wednesday, January 12 through Monday, January 17. Anyone requiring services during this time should call 336-297-9444.
# # #
Jake Keys, (he/him/his)
Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
Cell: 336-430-7525
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>