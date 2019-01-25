News Release: Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union Celebrates First Anniversary of Renaissance Shopping Center Branch

For Immediate Release

Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union Celebrates First Anniversary of Renaissance Shopping Center Branch

Greensboro, NC- January 25, 2019 – Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union (GMFCU) is celebrating the first anniversary of its Renaissance Shopping Center branch on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Credit union and community members are welcome to stop by the branch-located at 2511 Phillips Avenue in Greensboro-and celebrate with cupcakes, light refreshments, free GMFCU water bottles, and GMFCU insulated lunch totes (while supplies last). GMFCU members who are 18 years or older can also enter for a chance to win a $100 Visa Gift Card.

“One year ago, we opened our doors to assist citizens in this area with their financial needs,” said Jerry Wise, President of GMFCU. “We are proud to be a part of Northeast Greensboro and look forward to serving this community for years to come.”

The Renaissance branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed 1:30-2:30 daily for lunch).

Founded in 1937 by City of Greensboro employees to assist with their financial needs, GMFCU serves city employees, over seventy local business partners, and select neighborhood associations in the Greensboro area. For more information on products, services, and membership qualifications, please visit www.greensboromcu.org<www.greensboromcu.org/>.

