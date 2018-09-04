News Release: Greensboro MED Week Activities Planned for September 24-28

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro MED Week Activities Planned for September 24-28

GREENSBORO, NC — September 4 – The City’s Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Office is hosting several events for Greensboro’s fourth annual Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week September 24-28.

Activities, all of which are open to the public, include networking opportunities, workshops, a dinner and more. For full details, visit this Web page . Most events are free and require advance registration.

Also, the deadline has been extended for nominating minority- and women-owned businesses who have demonstrated leadership and commitment to advancing M/WBE firms in the Greensboro marketplace. Fill out and submit this online form to make a nomination by September 7.

Greensboro’s MED Week was organized by the Greensboro MED Week Committee, which includes representatives from the City, Guilford County, NC A&T State University, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and Guilford County Schools.

The purpose of national MED Week, which is celebrated across the country by municipalities like Greensboro and other public agencies, is to provide business development opportunities to firms and celebrate the accomplishments of minority and women businesses enterprises (M/WBE) during the past year.

For more information, call the City’s M/WBE office at 336-373-2674.

