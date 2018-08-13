News Release: Greensboro Mayor Vaughn Statement Regarding VF Corporation

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Mayor Vaughn Statement Regarding VF Corporation

STATEMENT:

“On behalf of the City of Greensboro, I want to thank VF Corporation for calling Greensboro home for the past 30 years. The impact VF has made on this community is immeasurable and that will continue as it will keep a number of its teams here in its Greensboro office,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “We are happy though that VF will keep its Wrangler(r) brand in Greensboro and it will be joined by the Lee(r) brand, who will move its headquarters to Greensboro from Kansas City. Wrangler(r) and Lee(r) will form a new company, headquartered in Greensboro, now being referred to as NewCo. We look forward to a long relationship with this new venture.”

