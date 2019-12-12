News Release: Greensboro Mayor Vaughan Re-Elected Chair of NC Metropolitan Mayors Coalition

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

Greensboro Mayor Vaughan Re-Elected Chair of NC Metropolitan Mayors Coalition

GREENSBORO, NC (December 12, 2019) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan was re-elected chair of the NC Metropolitan Mayors Coalition, a bipartisan group representing the mayors of the state’s larger cities, at its annual meeting in Greensboro. Mayor Vaughan will continue to lead the coalition in its work with the General Assembly and Executive Branch advocating for policies that create high quality economic development, invest in transportation networks and promote public safety across the state.

Mayor Vaughan said, “It is an honor to be chosen to lead Metro Mayors and host my friends and colleagues from our state’s cities. We learn so much from each other. We share strategies, ideas with each other and we work together to make our state and our cities the best places to live, work and play.”

During the annual gathering, the Metropolitan Mayors Coalition members visited the Piedmont Triad Airport to learn about the state’s growing aerospace industry and the airport’s focus on job creation. The visit to the airport included a stop at HondaJet, the headquarters and manufacturing center for Honda’s best in class corporate jets. They also rode in some of Greensboro Transit’s new fleet of all-electric buses recently purchased from Protera’s Greenville, SC manufacturing plant.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.