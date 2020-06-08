News Release: Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan Rescinds City-wide Curfew

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carla Banks
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan Rescinds City-wide Curfew
GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has rescinded the curfew for the City of Greensboro, after peaceful protests over the weekend in LeBauer Park and on Wendover Avenue.
“To all who have been peacefully protesting for changes in priorities and policies, I hear you. It is time to begin the work of systematic reform through collaboration and communication,” said Mayor Vaughan. “I am encouraged by the willingness of protestors to organize peaceful demonstrations and engage in meaningful dialogue. We will continue to support peaceful protests, while ensuring participants are safe.”
Local activists and groups are encouraged to protest peacefully and as safely as possible in the face of COVID-19
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.