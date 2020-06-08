News Release: Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan Rescinds City-wide Curfew

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan Rescinds City-wide Curfew

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has rescinded the curfew for the City of Greensboro, after peaceful protests over the weekend in LeBauer Park and on Wendover Avenue.

“To all who have been peacefully protesting for changes in priorities and policies, I hear you. It is time to begin the work of systematic reform through collaboration and communication,” said Mayor Vaughan. “I am encouraged by the willingness of protestors to organize peaceful demonstrations and engage in meaningful dialogue. We will continue to support peaceful protests, while ensuring participants are safe.”

Local activists and groups are encouraged to protest peacefully and as safely as possible in the face of COVID-19

