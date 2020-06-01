News Release: Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan Declares City-wide Curfew

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan Declares City-wide Curfew

Greensboro, NC (June 1, 2020) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan declared a curfew for the city of Greensboro beginning Monday, June 1. The curfew hours are from 8 pm to 6 am, and remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded by the Mayor.

“As a result of the escalating violence that has come to Greensboro over the weekend, I have declared a curfew for the city beginning tonight at 8 pm,” said Mayor Vaughan. “I am concerned more about the possible loss of life and injuries for our residents. The curfew is necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare of our community.”

Exemptions from the curfew include:

* Law enforcement officers, firefighters and other public safety employees;

* Doctors, nurses, employees of hospitals or other medical facilities;

* Public utilities, public transportation companies;

* On-duty military personnel

* News media, journalists

* Individuals traveling between work and their residence

* Individuals seeking medical care

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.