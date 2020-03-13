News Release- Greensboro Mayor Declares State of Emergency

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769

Greensboro Mayor Declares State of Emergency

Greensboro, NC (March 13, 2020) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has declared a State of Emergency, in conjunction with Guilford County, to be effective at 5:30pm, Friday, March 13, in response to COVID-19.

