News Release- Greensboro Mayor Declares State of Emergency

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769
Greensboro Mayor Declares State of Emergency
Greensboro, NC (March 13, 2020) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has declared a State of Emergency, in conjunction with Guilford County, to be effective at 5:30pm, Friday, March 13, in response to COVID-19.
# # #
Regards,
Carla Banks, MPA
Communications & Marketing Director
City of Greensboro
Office: 336-373-3769
Cell: 336-337-9914
300 W. Washington St., Greensboro NC 27402
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>
President: www.triadnfbpa.org<www.triadnfbpa.org>
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic (002)]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.