News Release: Greensboro Launches Third Cycle of Participatory Budgeting

Greensboro Launches Third Cycle of Participatory Budgeting

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2019) – The City of Greensboro’s third cycle of Participatory Budgeting (PB) is now underway. PB Greensboro Idea Collection will take place until March 31. Residents can submit an idea online at PBGreensboro.com or at one of the Idea Collection Events that will be held across the city in the next two months. The kickoff Idea Collection Event will be held tonight from 6:30-8:30 pm at Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St.

Participatory Budgeting is a democratic process that allows residents to help decide how to spend $500,000 of local tax dollars. Residents identify projects or programs during Idea Collection, then volunteers and City staff vet ideas to turn them into viable projects, and residents 14 and older vote to determine which they want to fund. PB Greensboro funds must be one-time expenditures spent for the public benefit on City-owned property. See the full rules<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/budget-evaluation/participatory-budgeting/submit-an-idea/-fsiteid-1> of what types of projects or programs can be funded.

Greensboro Participatory Budgeting Cycle 3 will identify projects or programs to be funded in the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.

Idea Collection Events

n 6:30-8:30 pm, February 1, Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St.

n 6:30-8 pm, February 5, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Rd.

n 6:30-8 pm, February 21, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd.

n 6:30-8 pm, February 25, McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

n 6:30-8:30 pm, March 1, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

n 6:30-8 pm, March 12, McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd.

n 6:30-8 pm, March 20, Kathleen Clay Library, 1420 Price Park Rd.

n 10 am to 4 pm, March 23, International Advisory Committee Election at the Greensboro Coliseum Terrace

n 10 am to 12 pm, March 27, Smith Senior Center, 2401 Fairview St.

For more information about PB Greensboro Cycle 3, visit PBGreensboro.com. To receive occasional updates about Participatory Budgeting, sign up<greensboro-nc.us14.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=5e877f3db2a56c9f7a0342fd5&id=72319bc1aa> for the newsletter.

