News Release: Greensboro Launches Bond Tracker

Greensboro Launches Bond Tracker

GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2019) – The City of Greensboro has launched a new online bond tracker where residents can find information about the $126 million worth of bonds voters approved in November 2016. Find the bond tracker at www.greensboro-nc.gov/2016bonds<www.greensboro-nc.gov/2016bonds>.

The bond tracker lets users find details on the community and economic development, housing, parks and recreation, and transportation projects that will use the bond funds. The tracker shows how much money has been spent on each project and other details like estimated start and completion dates.

“The bond tracker is one more example of how the City of Greensboro is using technology to be a more purpose-driven, data-informed, and people-centered organization,” said Budget Analyst Jon Decker.

