News Release: Greensboro is a Finalist for 2020 Parks and Recreation National Gold Medal Award

Greensboro is a Finalist for 2020 Parks and Recreation National Gold Medal Award

GREENSBORO, NC (May 27, 2020) – The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=http%3a%2f%2fwww.aapra.org%2f&____isexternal=true> (AAPRA) in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=http%3a%2f%2fwww.nrpa.org%2f&____isexternal=true> (NRPA), announced that Greensboro Parks and Recreation is a finalist for the 2020 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

AARPA acknowledged that this year the Gold Metal award is “incredibly significant” due to “the COVID-19 pandemic and all the challenges you are addressing daily.”

“I’m extremely proud of what Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s offers – innovative and transformational services, programs, and spaces that improve the quality of life, health, and wellbeing of our residents and our local economy,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “To have our peers recognize us as one of the best parks and recreation agencies in the nation tells me we are doing right by our city.”

Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the US that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development, and agency recognition. Applications are separated into seven classes, with five classes based on population, one class for armed forces recreation, and one class for state park systems awarded on odd numbered years.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation is a finalist in the Class II category for the second year in a row. Greensboro is a three-time NRPA Gold Medal Winner, having previously received the honor in 2002, 1987, and 1979.

Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of community members, staff, and elected officials. Greensboro joins three other finalists in its class that will compete for grand honors this year.

A panel of five park and recreation professionals reviews and judges all application materials. Judges are chosen for their considerable experience and knowledge in parks and recreation on both the local and national levels.

This year’s finalists will compete for Grand Plaque Award honors this summer. Winners will be announced later this year.

