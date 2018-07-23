News Release: Greensboro Hosts Parks and Rec Fest and Plan2Play Community Conversation July 29

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Amanda Lehmert
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7786
Greensboro Hosts Parks and Rec Fest and Plan2Play Community Conversation July 29
GREENSBORO, NC (June 23, 2018) – Greensboro will host the third annual Parks and Rec Fest from 4-8 pm, July 29, at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. This event will also serve as the last Community Conversation for Plan2Play, the department’s 2038 master plan.
This free National Parks and Recreation Month event will feature inflatables, golf, the ECO Bus, and a live MUSEP concert from blues and R&B group Sweet Dreams and rock and variety group the Rob Massengale Band. Come try circus arts, fishing, and more with the Parks and Recreation staff. Food and beer will be available for sale from Snowies snow cones, Carolina’s Finest, Big Willy’s, and Candy Apple Babies.
The first 150 families to arrive will receive a Parks and Recreation swag bag. Visit the mist tent for the Plan2Play Community Conversation and a chance to win tickets to Cirque du Soleil or the Carolina Cobras. Visit all the tents for a chance to win a Parks and Recreation prize package worth more than $400.
Public parking and shuttles will be available from 1900 and 2031 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. In the event of rain, the Plan2Play Community Conversation will be held from 5-7 pm, Monday, July 30, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/DiscoverGSO
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.