News Release: Greensboro Hosts Kids Standing Adaptive Tennis Clinic April 27

Greensboro Hosts Kids Standing Adaptive Tennis Clinic April 27

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2019) – Kids ages 5-16 are invited to participate in a free adaptive standing tennis clinic from 4-5 pm, Saturday, April 27, at Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Rd. A pizza party will immediately follow the clinic. Register to participate online<gretanc.wufoo.com/forms/q1naqxv70ngjd9c/>.

Adaptive standing tennis is played by athletes with a physical disability, such as amputations, congenital malformations, cerebral palsy, and partial paralysis, who are able to play in a standing position. No experience is necessary to participate and equipment will be provided.

This clinic, hosted by OPAF (Orthotic and Prosthetic Activities Foundation), and USTA (United States Tennis Association) NC, in conjunction with the first Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis Tournament (CAST) April 26-28 at Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Rd.

