News Release: Greensboro Hosts First Standing Adaptive Tennis Tournament in NC

Greensboro Hosts First Standing Adaptive Tennis Tournament in NC

GREENSBORO, NC (February 20, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation and area tennis organizations will host the first Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis Tournament April 26-28 at Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Rd. Registration is now open for adaptive athletes who want to compete. It costs $43.50 to play. Register online<tennislink.usta.com/Tournaments/TournamentHome/Tournament.aspx?T=235826>. The deadline to register is March 29.

Adaptive standing tennis is played by athletes with a physical disability, such as amputations, congenital malformations, cerebral palsy, and partial paralysis, who are able to play in a standing position. No experience is necessary to participate in the tournament. Players will be grouped based on their abilities and tennis skills to create a fair playing environment.

The tournament is sponsored by Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit, GRETA (Guilford Regional Tennis Association), OPAF (Orthotic and Prosthetic Activities Foundation), and USTA (United States Tennis Assocation) Southern. For more information, contact John Hizer at johnshizer@gmail.com<mailto:johnshizer@gmail.com> or Susan Brodeur with GRETA at susan@gretanc.com<mailto:susan@gretanc.com>.

