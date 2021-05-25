News Release: Greensboro Hosts Creek Week Programs June 5-12

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Hosts Creek Week Programs June 5-12

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2021) – From June 5-12, the City of Greensboro will celebrate Guilford Creek Week, a collaborative effort with area municipalities, businesses and nonprofits to emphasize the importance and benefits of clean and healthy local waters. The City’s Library, Parks and Recreation, and Water Resources departments will host environmental education sessions for middle school girls, a Lake Brandt cleanup, and more to cultivate an appreciate for local waterways.

June 7 & 11: Green Girls

Free. For middle school age girls.

Water Quality – June 7, 1-5 pm, Bog Garden, 1101 Hobbs Rd. Register online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/72534/23?curm=6&cury=2021>.

Healthy Ecosystems – June 11, 1-5 pm, Bur-Mil Park, 5834 Bur-Mill Club Rd. Transportation provided from the Greensboro Sportsplex. Register online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/72529/23?curm=6&cury=2021>.

For more information: shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov>, 336-373-7757

Green Girls will be led by Parks and Recreation Youth Programmer Shelli Scott, Water Resources Public Education Coordinator Laine Roberts and other stormwater staff. “By the end of the each program, the girls will better understand their own power to advocate for the environment and their parks,” Roberts said. “We hope to spark the girls’ interest in field exploration, technology, and project-based science and teach them about careers in the sciences.”

June 8: Lake Brandt Cleanup

Free. For ages 13 years old and up.

June 8, 6-8 pm, Lake Brandt Marina, 5945 Lake Brandt Rd.

Register online<forms.gle/Uob7TSC9cvc6XMDp9>.

Grab a personal floatation device and a kayak or canoe, and help cleanup Lake Brandt. Bags, gloves, and grabbers will be provided. A limited number of boats are available, so be sure to register now. Or bring your own boat or plan to cleanup along the banks of the lake. Boat rental and launch fees are waived for this cleanup. Bring dinner with you to enjoy before the cleanup.

June 9: ecoEXPLORE: Herpetology

Free. For families.

June 9, 6:30-7:30 pm, Kathleen Clay Edwards Branch Library lawn, 1420 Price Park Rd.

Registration required. Email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.

Families can see live frogs and learn how to identify frog calls with Parks and Recreation Environmental Educator Jennifer Phelps and NC Wildlife Resources Educator CC King. Earn a herpetology badge for the science program ecoEXPLORE and see how frogs depend on our creeks. This program is sponsored by the NC Arboretum in Asheville and the Greensboro Science Center.

June 9: Littles at the Lake

Cost is $2 per child. For ages 2-5 and caregivers.

June 9, 10-11 am, Lake Higgins, 4235 Hamburg Mill Rd., Summerfield

Call Lake Higgins to register: 336-373-3739

Bring your little one to the lake for a story time and hands-on, outdoor nature exploration.

June 10: Watercolor Painting Outdoors

Free. For adults.

June 10, 10-11:30 am, Kathleen Clay Edwards Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Rd.

Registration required. Email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov>.

Join a watercolor painting class on the lawn at the Kathleen Clay Library. Painter Cyndy Wolfe will demonstrate water color painting techniques as we paint Price Park scenery. Bring your paint brushes, canvas and paint, and a chair.

For all 2021 Guilford Creek Week events, visit guilfordcreekweek.wordpress.com.

