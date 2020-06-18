News Release: Greensboro History Museum Collecting Video Responses About Racial and Social Justice

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro History Museum Collecting Video Responses

About Racial and Social Justice

GREENSBORO, NC (June 18, 2020) – The Greensboro History Museum is collecting responses for a video project called “Can You Hear Me Now? Listening to Residents about Racial and Social Justice,” on its online<recording.storyhabitat.com/s/vXJk7JBa> video recording platform.

Participants, including residents and students, have 90 seconds to respond to each of the four questions in a video captured by the History Museum. This platform is available now through July 4. There is no cost to participate, but the platform requires the device being used to have a camera. The videos will be downloaded to create a series of playlists on YouTube for public viewing.

“Following the tragic death of George Floyd, the City of Greensboro recognized the need to provide a platform for the community to express its views on racial and social justice,” said City Manager David Parrish. “City leadership will also view the responses to aid in discussions about policy reform.”

The four questions for residents include:

1. Did George Floyd’s homicide affect you? If so, how and why?

2. How would you characterize race relations in Greensboro?

3. What would you like City leaders to do to promote racial and social justice?

4. What would make Greensboro the ideal community?

The four questions for students include:

1. Did George Floyd’s homicide affect you? If so, how and why?

2. How would you describe the way people of different races relate to one another?

3. What should be done to make sure everyone is treated the same, regardless of race?

4. If you were a City leader, what would you do to promote racial and social justice?

The Greensboro History Museum, a division of the Greensboro Public Library, will preserve the responses as part of its History Happening Now initiative.

