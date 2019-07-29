News Release: Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers Launches New App

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers Launches New Anonymous Mobile App:P3 Tips

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2019) – Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers is proud to announce that they are partnering with Anderson Software, to provide a more seamless and efficient way for citizens to submit information to help solve and prevent crime in Guilford County. Anderson Software leads the industry with its latest secure and anonymous tip acquisition and management solution, called P3 Intel.

Tips were previously accepted as SMS text messages using a short code and the dedicated keyword “badboyz.” Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will continue to take tips by phone, the web, and now by way of the new, free P3 Tips mobile app available on the Apple and Android platforms. This mobile app will greatly enhance the mobile tip submission process. Still completely anonymous, tips submitted through the P3 mobile app, unlike SMS text tips, have no length limitations and allow images, video, and documents to be uploaded with the tip. P3 Tips sophisticated encryption processes obscure any and all identifying information and provide assured anonymity for tipsters.

Even without the app, there is still an easy and secure option for submitting tips from any PC or mobile browser by going to p3tips.com. Of course, tips are still welcomed through calling our hotline (336-373-1000). Using whichever method, once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in real-time chat/two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers is a non-profit which allows citizens to report crime without the fear of retaliation or retribution. Utilizing Anderson Software’s P3 Tips program will help the program enhance communications with the public, thereby building a safer and more trusting community in which everyone prospers. To further show our value of tipsters’ contribution to the community, tips leading to an arrest will result in a cash reward. Since the inception of Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers in 1981, calls to the tip line have resulted in over 8,868 cases being cleared; 18,046 arrests made, and the recovery of over $25 million in illegal narcotics, cash and property!

