News Release: Greensboro Esports Hosts Intercity Madden Tournament August 21

Greensboro Esports Hosts Intercity Madden Tournament August 21

GREENSBORO, NC (August 4, 2021) – The Parks and Recreation Departments of Greensboro and High Point will host an intercity Madden Tournament, 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday, August 21. This will be a single elimination tournament with age groups for 17 and under and adults. Winners from each town will face off for the final. Games will be played on each participant’s home gaming console. The cost is $10 per player. Register by August 18 to play.

Register by downloading the Mission Control app on your mobile device, joining the Greensboro Esports League, and signing up for the tournament. New league members will receive a Greensboro Esports T-shirt for joining. Tournament winners will receive a copy of Madden 22.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/esports<www.greensboro-nc.gov/esports> for more details or contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov>.

