News Release: Greensboro Department of Transportation Releases Annual Report

Greensboro Department of Transportation Releases Annual Report

GREENSBORO, NC (August 12, 2019) – The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) released its 2018-2019 Annual Report<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/GDOT-Annual-Report-2019> Monday, August 12. The report includes planning and construction details about transportation projects citywide, an overview of the Vision Zero Greensboro Action Plan, details about various green initiatives underway across the department, Greensboro Transit Agency news, and other information about the department’s activities in the last fiscal year. The report can be viewed online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GDOT<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GDOT>.

“After a wonderful and rewarding 32-year career with the City of Greensboro, this will be my last annual report,” said GDOT Director Adam Fischer, who will retire at the end of the month. “Each year I am truly amazed by our accomplishments through a dedicated and committed staff of more than 250 GDOT staff and contracted employees. Great strides have been made to further develop a safe, multi-modal transportation system, and plans have been developed that will sustain our transportation system in a manner that conserves our environment long into the future. It has been a great trip and look forward to seeing Greensboro continue to grow and prosper.”

