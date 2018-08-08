News Release: Greensboro Department of Transportation Releases Annual Report

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Amanda Lehmert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7786

Greensboro Department of Transportation Releases Annual Report

GREENSBORO, NC (August 8, 2017) – The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) released its 2017-2018 Annual Report today. The report includes planning and construction details about projects that are underway, an overview on the Vision Zero Greensboro project and the Greensboro Transit Authority’s long-term plan, and other information about the department’s activities in the last fiscal year. The report can be viewed online .

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.