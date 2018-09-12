State of Emergency; residents encouraged to sign up for alerts

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Declares State of Emergency

GREENSBORO, NC (September 12, 2018) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has declared a State of Emergency, in conjunction with Guilford County, to be effective at noon, Wednesday, September 12 in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the Guilford Emergency Alert, Notification and Information System, “GEANI.” This is an automated system that notifies residents of urgent and emergency information through your cell phone, home phone and/or e-mail. The system provides time sensitive, geographically based public safety messages and is available to all residents and businesses within Guilford County.

City crews have ensured that all storm drains are open, and fueled and prepped all vehicles and necessary tools.

