News Release: Greensboro Declares State of Emergency

Greensboro Declares State of Emergency

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2018) — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has declared a State of Emergency, in conjunction with Guilford County, effective as of 3:30 pm, Thursday, October 11 in response to Tropical Storm Michael.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the Guilford Emergency Alert, Notification and Information System, “GEANI.” This is an automated system that notifies residents of urgent and emergency information through your cell phone, home phone and/or e-mail. The system provides time sensitive, geographically based public safety messages and is available to all residents and businesses within Guilford County.

