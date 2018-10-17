News Release: Greensboro Cultural Center Hosts Sculpture Garden through October 2019

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Cultural Center Hosts Sculpture Garden through October 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (October 17, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation City Arts and Events, in partnership with the Tri-State Sculptors Educational Association, present a public sculpture garden at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is free and the sculptures will be on display through October 2019.

The Tri-State Sculptors Educational Association was formed in 1978 by a group of sculptors from Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina to promote public awareness and appreciation of sculpture in the region and to exchange ideas and information among its members. The exhibit, which is located on the east side of the building, is part of the association’s 40th annual conference, which will take place in Greensboro October 25-29.

Featured artists include:

· Marlene Askins, Wolf of Winter

· Carl Billingsley

· Rick Conn, Phase Transition

· Jim Gallucci, Oak Leaf Fan Trellis

· Megan Gottfried, The Gateway

· Amy Hart, Red Flower

· Charles Pilkey, Car Monsters

· Brittany Søndberg, Indirect Means

· Chelsea Tinklenberg, Utility of Futility

The sculpture garden has been funded by from the City of Greensboro and the Public Art Endowment. For more information on City Arts and Events, visit www.city-arts.org<www.city-arts.org>. For more information about the Tri-State Sculptors Educational Association, visit tristatesculptors.org<tristatesculptors.org>.

