News Release: Greensboro Cultural Center Hosts Open House August 2

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Barbara McKenzie

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2447

Greensboro Cultural Center Hosts Open House August 2

GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2019) – The Greensboro Cultural Center will hold an open house from 6-9 pm on Friday, August 2, at 200 N. Davie St. This is a free event for all ages.

The Greensboro Cultural Center is a hub of the diverse arts and culture in our community. Explore the first two floors of the building and visit the art galleries. Learn about all of the programs that the center has to offer and register for classes. Enjoy free popcorn in the Van Dyke Performance Space where there will be dance, music, and drama performances throughout the evening. Don’t miss the chance to win door prizes and take home an art project.

For more information, contact Barbara McKenzie at 336-373-2447 or bmckenzie@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:bmckenzie@greensboro-nc.gov>.

