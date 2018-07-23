News Release: Greensboro Cultural Center Holds Open House August 4

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Cultural Center Holds Open House August 4

GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2018) – On First Friday in August, Greensboro Cultural Center will hold a special open house from 6-8 pm to showcase the arts organizations located at 200 N. Davie St.

This event is free and will feature live dance, music, theater and improv comedy performances, a scavenger hunt with a chance to win door prizes, and a create-your-own art station. The center’s art galleries will be open for shopping and viewing, and there will be free popcorn, Chick-fil-A and beer and wine samples by Europa Café. Kona Ice will be available for purchase.

For more information about the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit it online .

