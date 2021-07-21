News Release: Greensboro Cultural Center Celebrates First Friday August 6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Cultural Center Celebrates First Friday August 6

GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2021) – Creative Greensboro will be hosting First Friday at the Greensboro Cultural Center, an open-house event, from 6-9 pm on Friday, August 6.

“After eighteen months of extreme quiet throughout the Greensboro Cultural Center, we are thrilled to see the building returning to life with vibrant programming offered by the more than fifty artists and organizations with which we partner,” said Ryan Deal, the City’s Chief Creative Economy Officer who leads Creative Greensboro. “From galleries and performance spaces to visual art, music and dance lessons, there is something for everyone at the Cultural Center. We are excited to welcome the community into the space to see, shop, explore, and create with us.”

The African American Atelier, Center for Visual Artists, GreenHill, Greensboro Residency for Original Works, and Guilford Native Art Gallery will each be open to the public with recently hung exhibitions. Attendees will have the chance to get moving with Dance Project, participate in children’s art activities offered by ArtsGreensboro and the African American Atelier, and enjoy live music from Kay and Vaelcross, Ashley Virginia, and Greensboro Opera. Half Pint Harmonies, Que the Music, Triad Ukulele, and Spinning Dreams, among others, will be present to provide information about fall arts programming for all ages. And finally, guests can participate in a Cultural Center Scavenger Hunt to make sure they catch all the fun and for a chance to win prizes.

This event is free to attend. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a face covering while indoors. For more information about Creative Greensboro and the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

