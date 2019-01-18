News Release: Greensboro hires criminal justice administrator to coordinate matters related to civilian oversight of police

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission holds first meeting of 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2019)-The Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC) held its first monthly meeting of 2019 on Thursday, January 17.

One of the agenda items addressed GPD policies on restraint methods. The discussion resulted in members of the Commission agreeing to collaborate with GPD to identify potential alternatives to current restraint techniques.

Commissioners also formed a committee to study how police engage with individuals in “use of force” situations. They believe findings can provide a significant benefit for both residents and GPD, leading to positive future alternatives. Commissioner Steve Friedland will lead an initial discussion to help focus the committee’s options and identify possible study outcomes.

In addition to GCJAC, the City created a new full time position, the Criminal Justice Administrator, and hired Latisha McNeil to serve in this role. Ms. McNeil’s background is in criminal justice.

She is tasked with providing professional support to members of the GCJAC and its subcommittee the Police Community Review Board (PCRB) as they work to monitor, review, analyze, educate, advise and report on matters related to civilian oversight of police activities and review of complaints of police misconduct.

Ms. McNeil will receive complaints requesting review of Greensboro Police Department professional standards investigations. She will also act as a liaison between the GCJAC, PCRB, the City Attorney’s office and the Greensboro Police Department.

