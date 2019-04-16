News Release: Greensboro City Council to Table Independent Review

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro City Council to Table Independent Review

GREENSBORO, NC (April 16, 2019) – During its Monday, April 1, 2019, meeting, the Greensboro City Council agreed to place the item of conducting an independent review of the Marcus Smith case, on the Tuesday, April 16 agenda.

In light of the Smith family filing a lawsuit against the City of Greensboro, the City Council will table the discussion about the independent review.

Upon advisement from the City Attorney, the City Council will allow this matter to follow the proper legal channels.

