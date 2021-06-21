News Release: Greensboro City Council Not Opposing Solar Farm in Guilford County

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro City Council Not Opposing Solar Farm in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, NC (June 21, 2021) – The Greensboro City Council no longer opposes a proposed solar farm on Mount Hope Church Road. City Council’s resolution to oppose the solar farm, at its June 15 meeting, was based on inaccurate information in the permit application. In light of the correct information, the City’s Planning Department staff will not pursue the rejection of this application and will work with Guilford County staff on developing new protocols and a mutual work relationship to address development projects. Council members will continue pursuing economic development opportunities and strategic investments to benefit all Greensboro residents.

