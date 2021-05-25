News Release: Greensboro Celebrates Trails Day June 5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Celebrates Trails Day June 5

GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2021) – The City of Greensboro and community partners will celebrate National Trails Day with a series of special programs for hikers, mountain bikers, and paddlers. Register to participate at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay<www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay>.

Trails Day 2021 Schedule

* 7:15 am – Lake Brandt Guided Paddle

Details: All ages. Leaving from Lake Brandt Marina, 5945 Lake Brandt Rd.

Cost: Admission fees will be $20 for a single kayak, $30 for a tandem kayak, and $8 for private boat launches.

Registration required: 336-373-3741

* 10 am – Crockett Trail Hike for Families

Details: All ages. Meet at the Watershed Trail Parking area, 5318-5326 N Church St. This short hike will teach adventurers of all ages what they can find at the water’s edge.

Cost: Free

Register online<www.eventbrite.com/organizations/events?q=Trails%20Day%20Family%20Hike>.

* 10 am, 11 am, and 12 pm – Beginner and Intermediate Mountain Bike Rides

Details: Piedmont Fat Tire Society<piedmontfattire.org/> offers guided rides. Meet at Leonard Recreation Center Parking lot, 6324 Ballinger Rd.

Cost: Free

Registration required: Piedmont Fat Tire Society<www.signupgenius.com/go/4090e4dabac2da2ff2-guided>

* Anytime – Volunteer Trail Cleanup

Details: Want to give back? Consider volunteering to clean up along one of the City’s trails. Bring your own bags and gloves and leave trash at any of the trailhead parking lots.

Register: online<www.signupgenius.com/go/4090E4DABAC2DA2FF2-trails>.

For more information about these events, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay<www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay>.

