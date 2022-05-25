News Release: Greensboro Celebrates Trails Day June 4

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Celebrates Trails Day June 4

GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2022) – The City of Greensboro and community partners will celebrate national Trails Day with a series of special programs for hikers, mountain bikers, and paddlers starting at 9 am on Saturday, June 4 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Dr. Admission is free, but to participate in a guided hike, bike, or trail run, sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay<www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay>. Free event parking is available at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.

Trails Day will feature:

* Guided hikes

* Guided beginner, intermediate, and women’s mountain bike rides

* Guided kayak tour

* Bike rodeo

* Goose Masters demonstration

* Inflatable obstacle course

* Kids crafts

* Raffle and more!

Bring camp chairs, blankets, and bikes. Friendly pets on a leash are welcome.

