News Release: Greensboro Celebrates Trails Day June 4

Greensboro Celebrates Trails Day June 4
GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2022) – The City of Greensboro and community partners will celebrate national Trails Day with a series of special programs for hikers, mountain bikers, and paddlers starting at 9 am on Saturday, June 4 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Dr. Admission is free, but to participate in a guided hike, bike, or trail run, sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay<www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay>. Free event parking is available at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.
Trails Day will feature:
* Guided hikes
* Guided beginner, intermediate, and women’s mountain bike rides
* Guided kayak tour
* Bike rodeo
* Goose Masters demonstration
* Inflatable obstacle course
* Kids crafts
* Raffle and more!
Bring camp chairs, blankets, and bikes. Friendly pets on a leash are welcome.
