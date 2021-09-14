News Release: Greensboro Celebrates Take A Child Outside Week September 24-29

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Celebrates Take A Child Outside Week September 24-29

GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with VF Corporation, will celebrate the 2021 Take a Child Outside<takeachildoutside.org/> Week, September 24-29, with a series of programs and events that will help connect children with nature. Register in advance to participate in the following programs:

September 24

Movie Night at Barber Park: “A Bug’s Life”

Cost: free

6-9 pm, Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Rd.

Register online<www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4caca729abfa7-movie>.

September 25

Greensboro Mountain Biking Experience: Family Ride

Cost: $10 per family

9 am to 12 pm, Kingfisher Trail Head, North Church St.

Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=ORYTHMBFA>.

September 26

Guided Nature Hike at Lake Brandt

Cost: free

10:30 am to 12:30 pm, Lake Brandt Marina, 5945 Lake Brandt Rd.

Register online<www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4caca729abfa7-guided>.

September 27

Pollinators in the Garden

Cost: free

6-7 pm, Keeley Park Community Garden, 4100 Keeley Rd.

Register online<www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4caca729abfa7-gardening>.

September 29

Tacklebox Tots for Kids 5-10

Cost: $2 for bait

10-11 am, Lake Higgins Trout Pond, 4235 Hamburg Mill Rd.

Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?Action=Start&SubAction=&keyword=tacklebox&type=&location=&category=&beginyear=&module=AR&multiselectlist_value=&arwebsearch_buttonsearch=Search>.

For more program details, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/children/taco-week<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/children/taco-week>.

