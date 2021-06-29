News Release: Greensboro Celebrates Parks and Recreation Month in July

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Celebrates Parks and Recreation Month in July

GREENSBORO, NC (June 29, 2021) – Greensboro will celebrate National Park and Recreation Month this July with a poolside tie-dying session, Adult Recess, a citywide scavenger hunt, and more.

The festivities kick off 4-7 pm, July 1, at Lindley Pool, 2907 Springwood Dr., with Tie-Dye the Fourth of July, where kids and adults can create their own tie-dye T-shirt creation for $10. Cost covers pool admission as well. Come dressed for mess and enjoy music, games, and Kona Ice. Register online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/72223/6886> to secure your spot.

The fun continues for adults 21 and older at Adult Recess, which will be held from 6-9 pm, Friday, July 9, at the Barber Park Sprayground, 1500 Barber Park Dr. This free event will feature all your favorite nostalgic playground games, adults-only sprayground access, and music from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Food and beer from Little Brother Brewing will be available to purchase.

All month long, follow the Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page, facebook.com/gsoparksandrec, for more fun:

* Mondays – In fitting with this year’s National Park and Recreation Month theme, the “Our Parks and Recreation Story: 60-Second Docs” series will feature members of the community talking about the impact parks and recreation has had on their lives.

* Wednesdays – Join local librarians for virtual “Storytime in the Garden with Greensboro Public Libraries,” recorded at the Greensboro Arboretum.

* Fridays – Beginning July 9, pick up a clue for the Parks and Recreation Month Scavenger Hunt. Every Friday, we’ll hide a “heart” in one of our park facilities. Follow the clue, find the heart, take a picture of yourself with the heart, and email it to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov> to enter a raffle for a Parks and Recreation prize pack worth $50. Every heart will be hidden in plain sight. So stay on trails, sidewalks, and open fields and out of sensitive habitats, water, and planted areas. No climbing or off-roading will be required to win the game.

For more information about National Park and Recreation Month, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecmonth<www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecmonth>.

