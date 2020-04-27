News Release: Greensboro Celebrates Bike Month with Virtual Programs

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Celebrates Bike Month with Virtual Programs

GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2020) – The City of Greensboro celebrates Bike Month in May with a series of virtual and self-guided programs and tips from riders.

“Biking is a great way to get outside and exercise as long as you practice safe social distancing,” said Chandler Hagen, Greensboro bicycle and pedestrian coordinator and transportation planner. “We hope that virtual programs like the Bike Tune-Up Tutorial and Commuting by Bike Q&A session will help people ride their bikes safely and more often even after the Stay-at-Home order ends.”

n Bike Tune-up Tutorial with Bicycling in Greensboro (BIG)

1-2 pm, Tuesday, May 5

Streaming live at www.facebook.com/BicyclingInGreensboro<www.facebook.com/BicyclingInGreensboro>.

Learn how to tune-up your bike with Dale Brown, BIG board member and owner of Cycles de Oro. You’ll learn what tools you need, how to assess your bicycle for problems, and how to address common issues. After the tutorial, you’ll be able to ask Brown questions via the livestream.

n Q&A: Commuting by Bike

1-2 pm, Thursday, May 14

Streaming live at www.facebook.com/cityofGreensboro<www.facebook.com/cityofGreensboro>.

Riding your bike to work can be a nice way to save money, get more activity into your day, and reduce your carbon footprint. But how do you get started? David Phlegar, the City’s Stormwater Division manager, and Logan Harris, a research consultant at Human Impact Partners, will talk about how to choose a safe route and what equipment and clothing you will need, and take your questions about commuting on a bike.

n Ride of Silence<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fbikegso.org%2fRide-of-Silence&____isexternal=true>

7-8 pm Wednesday, May 20

Choose your own route.

This is a silent memorial ride honoring people who have been injured or killed while riding bicycles on public roadways. To maintain proper social distancing, riders are asked to do a solo ride or ride with members of their household during this time at the location of their choice. Register to participate at www.bikegso.org<www.bikegso.org>.

n My Favorite Ride

All month

City of Greensboro Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro> and Instagram<www.instagram.com/cityofgreensboro/> pages

Need a new bike route? Follow the City’s Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the month for local riders’ picks of the best rides in the City.

See more events and rides at www.greensboro-nc.gov/BikeMonth<www.greensboro-nc.gov/BikeMonth>.

