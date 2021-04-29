News Release: Greensboro Celebrates Bike Month May 2021

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Celebrates Bike Month May 2021

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2021) – Throughout May, the City of Greensboro and community partners will celebrates Bike Month with a series of special events. See the full calendar at www.greensboro-nc.gov/BikeMonth<www.greensboro-nc.gov/BikeMonth>.

* Move for Heart Health Campaign

8 am to noon, every Saturday in May

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St.

Join the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market and the American Heart Association in celebrating Move for Heart Health. Every Saturday morning in May, anyone who bikes, walks, runs, or uses transit to get to the market will receive a reusable water bottle and other giveaways.

* Wheels on the Greenway

9:30 am to 12:30, May 1 (Rain date: May 8)

Downtown Greenway

Families are invited to come out and ride the open sections of the Downtown Greenway. Partner organizations will have tables along the greenway offering free helmets, traditional and adaptive bike demos, safety education and bike fix-it stations. Check in at corner of East Gate City Boulevard and South Murrow Boulevard. Parking available along Plott, Gorrell and Bragg streets. More info: www.downtowngreenway.org/events<www.downtowngreenway.org/events>.

* National Bike to School Day

May 5

Celebrate independently by biking to school, or visit the Greensboro Safe Routes to School website for fun activities to get outside and get moving as a family or class. More info: www.greensboro-nc.gov/SR2S<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SR2S>.

* Learn to Ride Classes for Children and Teens

Ages 12 and under 9 at 11 am; Ages 13-18 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm; May 8

Jaycee Park parking lot, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.

Bicycling in Greensboro is offering Learn to Ride classes to teach children and teens the basics of riding a bicycle. Cost is $35 per participant. Scholarships available. Register at bikegso.org/Learn-to-Ride.

* Learn to Ride Classes for Adults

9-11 am, May 15

Jaycee Park parking lot, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.

Ages 19 and up. Bicycling in Greensboro is offering Learn to Ride classes to teach adults the basics of riding a bicycle. Cost is $35 per participant. Scholarships available. Register at bikegso.org/Learn-to-Ride.

* Ride of Silence

Sign-in 5:30 pm; Staggered start times 6:30-7 pm; May 19

Kontoor Headquarters, 400 N Elm St.

A slow-paced, annual ride honoring those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. Registration is required by May 18 at 12 am and the ride is limited to 100 participants. Register at bikegso.org/Ride-of-Silence<bikegso.org/Ride-of-Silence/>.

* Bike to Work Day on the Downtown Greenway

4-6 pm, May 20

Parking area at 610 North Elm St.

May 17-21 is Bike to Work Week. On Thursday, stop by on the way home to celebrate the opening of Murrow Boulevard with free pizza, drinks and giveaways on the Downtown Greenway with Fishers Grille, Corner Slice, Downtown Fitness and Hanes Lineberry! More info: www.downtowngreenway.org/events<www.downtowngreenway.org/events>.

See more events and rides at www.greensboro-nc.gov/BikeMonth<www.greensboro-nc.gov/BikeMonth>.

