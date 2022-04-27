News Release: Greensboro Celebrates Bike Month May 2021

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Celebrates Bike Month May 2021

GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2021) – Throughout May, the City of Greensboro and community partners will celebrate Bike Month with a series of special events. More details are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/BikeMonth.

Every Tuesday

Greensboro Velo Club Relaxed Ride Series

6 pm to 8 pm, Cycles de ORO, 701A Hill St.

Meet and greet at 6 pm. Ride begins at 6:30 pm.

These educational rides are perfect for those who are just starting to ride or coming back to cycling after taking some time off. Cyclists of all abilities are welcome and invited to participate in the weekly rides; families are also encouraged to join.

More info: Easy Rider Series<www.greensborovelo.com/Easy-Rider-series.htm>

May 4

National Bike to School Day

Celebrate independently by biking to school or visit the Greensboro Safe Routes to School website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/safety-programs/safe-routes-to-school> for fun activities to get outside and get moving as a family or class. Families, neighborhoods and schools are encouraged to register<walkbiketoschool.org/registration/> their activity with the National Center for Safe Routes to School to stay connected with the latest news and resources.

More info: Safe Routes to School website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/safety-programs/safe-routes-to-school>

May 5

Downtown Greenway Walking Tour

5 pm to 8 pm

Start at LoFi Park, 500 North Eugene St.

Park your bike and join Downtown Greenway Project Manager Dabney Sanders on a walking tour of the four-mile loop to learn about the history and public art found on the Downtown Greenway. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org to reserve your spot.

May 7

Wheels on the Greenway (Rain date: May 14)

10 am to 1 pm

Downtown Greenway

Check-in at Woven Works Park <www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/597/#!/> at the intersection of Murrow Boulevard and Lindsay Street. Come out to ride the Downtown Greenway. Partner organizations will have tables along the greenway that include a bike rodeo with free helmets, adaptive cycles, and bike fix-it stations.

More info: Downtown Greenway website<downtowngreenway.org/event/2022-wheels-on-the-greenway/>

May 15

Bicycling in Greensboro (BIG) Membership Meeting

2 pm to 4 pm

Country Park Shelter #7 near the Jaycee Park entrance

More info: BIG website<bikegso.org/>

May 16-20

Bike to Work Week

Be a part of the National Bike Challenge!

More info: League of American Cyclists website<bikeleague.org/bikemonth>

May 16

Ride with the City

12 pm to 1 pm

Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

Celebrate Bike to Work Week with GDOT’s Director Hanna Cockburn on a lunchtime ride to Deep Roots. Blue Duck will provide bikes if you don’t have your own. Email<mailto:chandler.hagen@greensboro-nc.gov> GDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Planner Chandler Hagen at chandler.hagen@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:chandler.hagen@greensboro-nc.gov> to RSVP and request a bike.

May 18

Ride of Silence

6 pm to 8 pm

Kontoor, 400 N Elm St.

Ride starts at 7 pm. Arrive 30 minutes early to sign the event waiver. This slow-paced, annual ride honors those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. Ride of Silence is a worldwide movement to raise awareness of cyclists’ presence on roads and to encourage motorists to share the road. Registration online by May 17, or in person at the event.

More info: Ride of Silence<bikegso.org/Ride-of-Silence/>

