News Release: Greensboro Big Band tp play Valentine’s day dance and concert February 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2549

Greensboro Big Band Play Valentine’s Day Dance and Concert February 10

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2019) – The Greensboro Big Band, under the direction of Mike Day, will present its annual Sweet Sounds Valentine’s Day Dance and Concert 3-5 pm Sunday, February 10 at Canterbury School, 5400 Old Lake Jeanette Rd. Admission is free, although donations are appreciated.

There will be plenty of room on the floor to dance or you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the music. For more information, contact The Music Center at 336-373-2549 or visit www.city-arts.org<www.city-arts.org>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.