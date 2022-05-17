News Release: Greensboro Beautiful Presents Parisian Promenade June 5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Beautiful Presents Parisian Promenade June 5

GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2021) – Greensboro Beautiful is bringing the Parisian Promenade back to the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden from 12 noon to 5 pm, on Sunday, June 5. Admission is free. A complimentary shuttle service will be available throughout the afternoon from the Signature Place surface parking lot at 805 Pembroke Rd. Handicap parking will be available in the Bicentennial Garden parking lot.

Experience the sights, smells, and sounds of a spring afternoon in Paris – while never leaving Greensboro. This festive event highlights nature and artistry at their finest – complete with a brilliant display of the garden in full bloom and artists along the garden walkways. Local painters and photographers will exhibit and sell their works. There will be fencing duels, sword demonstrations, stilt walkers, a strolling accordion player, and hula hoop artists wandering the sidewalks. Sabrina Woods, local aerial artist, will be swinging 20 feet above the ground in the Caldwell Park lawn area.

Food cafés will have something to satisfy everyone’s palate – cheesecakes, French pastries, smoothies, lemonades, hot dogs, and even Italian Ices. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

The Children’s Area will delight kids of all ages with Tic-Tac-Toe, a chess game area, art activities, family games, seed planting, and sidewalk chalk art.

Poodles (and other dogs) of all sizes are welcome to participate in the parade at 3 pm, and must be on a leash and accompanied by a responsible dog handler.

Parisian Promenade is a project of Greensboro Beautiful and the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department with support from WFDD Public Radio. For more information, contact Greensboro Beautiful at 336-373-2199 www.GreensboroBeautiful.org<www.GreensboroBeautiful.org>.

