News Release: Greensboro Assistant City Manager Kim Sowell Named Durham County Manager

Greensboro Assistant City Manager Kim Sowell Named Durham County Manager

GREENSBORO, NC (February 28, 2022) – During its regular meeting on Monday, February 28, the Durham County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Kimberly Sowell as the new County Manager of Durham County.

The board conducted an extensive search and cites Sowell’s wealth of experience as a local government professional among the reasons she’s best suited to move Durham County into the next phase of its operations.

“It has been my absolute pleasure to serve the residents of this great city and to work with the dedicated City Council members and staff in moving the City of Greensboro to this exciting stage of exponential growth,” said Assistant City Manager Sowell. “The variety of projects I’ve managed has equipped me to embrace the role of County Manager of Durham County.”

Sowell has served as Assistant City Manager since March 2019. In this role, she managed the following departments: Engineering and Inspections, Field Operations, Neighborhood Development, Planning, Transportation, and Water Resources. Additionally, Sowell managed the Minority/Women Business Enterprise and Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Prior to that, she was the business manager for the Water Resources Department from 2016 to 2019. Sowell started with the City in the Human Resources Department as an Organizational Development Specialist from 2015 to 2016.

“It has been an honor to work with Kim and watch her progress within the organization. I commend her for the innovation and dedication she brought to our operations,” said Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson. “Durham County is gaining an exceptional leader who will take their vision to the next level.”

The City will conduct a national search for the Assistant City Manager position. The recruitment process will begin on Tuesday, March 1. The job posting will be available on the City’s website at www.greensboro-nc.gov/jobs<www.greensboro-nc.gov/jobs>.

