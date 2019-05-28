News Release: Greensboro Appoints Two New Assistant City Managers

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Appoints Two New Assistant City Managers

GREENSBORO, NC (May 28, 2019) – Greensboro City Manager David Parrish has appointed Nathaniel “Trey” Davis and Larry Davis as assistant city managers. Trey Davis will begin June 1 and Larry Davis will begin July 1.

“This is an exciting time to be in Greensboro. Our City is growing and we continue to offer outstanding services for all of our residents. I’m just as excited to have both Trey Davis and Larry Davis in our City Manager team,” said Parrish. “Trey’s career in law enforcement makes him well-prepared to work with our staff and the community. He’s a natural leader. Larry’s internal knowledge of the City is practically unparalled and we’re excited for him to take on the task of overseeing our internal departments.”

Trey Davis is assuming the position of Assistant City Manager for Public Safety where he will provide strategic guidance for the City’s public safety departments: Police, Fire, GM 911 and the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC).

Davis brings a law enforcement background to the new position. A third-generation law enforcement officer, Davis joined the Greensboro Police Department in February 2002, but began his career with the Granville County Sheriff’s Department in 1996. He most recently served as the commander for the Criminal Investigations Division and served as the Chief’s Executive Officer and manager of the Office of Community Engagement. Davis earned a bachelor’s and graduate degree in theology, with a focus on biblical studies, from Liberty University.

Davis comes from a long line of barrier-breaking police officers. His grandfather, Nathaniel Sr., was the first black police officer in Louisburg in the 1950s and his father, Nathaniel Jr., was the first black police officer at Butner Public Safety, where he retired as an administrative chief.

Larry Davis succeeds Barbara Harris, who is retiring after 14 years with the City, including the last three as Assistant City Manager. He will be the Assistant City Manager for Internal Services, overseeing Budget and Evaluation, Financial and Administrative Services, Human Resources, Information Technology and Internal Audit.

Davis joined the City as a Budget and Evaluation Department analyst in 1988 and has served as the department director since 1999. As director, Davis was presented with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the FY 2017-18 and 2018-19 budgets from the Government Finance Officers Association. He received his bachelor’s degree and master’s in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

