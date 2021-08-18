News Release: Greensboro Accepting Parking Fines Paid in School Supplies

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Amanda Lehmert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7786

Greensboro Accepting Parking Fines Paid in School Supplies

Now through October

GREENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2021) – The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through October 31. Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction and handicapped parking violations are not included in this program.

All supplies must be brought to the Greensboro Parking Office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. A cash donation may be made directly to the warehouse online at tinyurl.com/GSOschoolsupplies21. Citation holders must show a receipt to verify the donation or the value of the school supplies, which must be equal to or greater than the fine.

This is the third time the City of Greensboro has partnered with GEA to support local teachers. The supply warehouse allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.

Suggested donations include:

* Glue Sticks

* Crayons

* No. 2 Pencils

* Spiral/Composition Notebooks

* Dry Erase Markers

* Pencil Top Erasers

* Loose Leaf Notebook Paper

* 3-Ring Binders

* Tissues

* Antibacterial Wipes

* 2-Pocket Folders

* Flash Drives

* Color Copy Paper

* Construction Paper

* Scissors

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.