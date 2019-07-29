News Release: Greensboro Accepting Parking Fines Paid in School Supplies in August

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Accepting Parking Fines Paid in School Supplies in August

GREENSBORO, NC (July 29, 2019) – The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies in lieu of parking ticket fines issued during the month of August. Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction, not including handicap-parking violations. The City will donate all supplies to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse. The warehouse allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.

“With the school year quickly approaching, as a City, we wanted to help make a difference for our Guilford County teachers,” said Greensboro City Manager David Parrish.

Suggested donations include:

* Glue Sticks

* Crayons

* No. 2 Pencils

* Spiral/Composition Notebooks

* Dry Erase Markers

* Pencil Top Erasers

* Loose Leaf Notebook Paper

* 3-Ring Binders

* Tissues

* Antibacterial Wipes

* 2-Pocket Folders

* Flash Drives

* Color Copy Paper

* Construction Paper

* Scissors

A receipt is required since the value of the school supplies must be equal to or greater than the fine. All supplies must be brought to the Parking Office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. Donations will not be accepted as payment at the Water Resources Operation Center.

