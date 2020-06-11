News Release: Greene Street Closed June 13

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greene Street Closed June 13

GREENSBORO, NC (February 20, 2020) – Greene Street, from February One Place to Washington Street, will be closed June 13 to allow for building maintenance. Drivers should avoid the area.

