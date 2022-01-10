News Release: Greenbriar Road Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2021) – At approximately 1:44 p.m. police responded to the 100 block Greenbriar Road reference gunshot wound call. Responding officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

No suspect information is available. There is no additional information at this time. The victim identification will be released pending next of kin notification. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

